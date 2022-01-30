If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The annual Green Valley rally to End Violence Against Women, also called 1 Billion and Rising (www.onebillionrising.org), will be held on Feb. 12 from 10-11 a.m. on the corners of Esperanza and La Canada. Participants are encouraged to wear purple or red and to bring appropriate signs and placards.
The statistics concerning violence against women are appalling. World-wide, WHO (World Health Organization) estimates one in three women are subjected to physical and/or sexual abuse during their lifetime. In the United States, it is estimated 4.8 million assaults and rapes are committed each year.
Lockdowns during the COVID epidemic have only exacerbated the problem. VAWA, the Violence Against Women Act, first passed in 1994, has elapsed and renewal has languished in the Senate since March 2019. Consequences of such violence are far reaching. Death (38% of murders of women are committed by partners), pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth, and GYN problems and infections are just a few. The impact on children in violent homes is evidenced in many ways: PTSD; difficulty in school; homelessness; stress; health issues such as asthma and bedwetting.
You can write, email or call your members of Congress and urge their support in passing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021. And to act locally, please join your neighbors and friends Feb. 12.
