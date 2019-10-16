So now we no longer have Columbus Day. We have Indigenous Peoples Day.
I would feel a lot better if the progressives had chosen a different day to honor the people who tended this land from the beginning.
Instead, it seems that the intent was to denigrate a “white man” who was simply a brave explorer who had no intent to take their land away. I can’t help but feel the progressive leadership continues to view all “victims” as convenient pawns to garner votes.
I’m very open to critique.
Joe Thielman, Amado
Editor’s note: Columbus Day remains a federal holiday. About a dozen states officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, though not all of those replace Columbus Day. Many states do not recognize either holiday on the state level; it is a state holiday in Arizona. More than 130 cities and counties recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, including Phoenix.