The recent controversy over the disclosure of the names of the three finalists for the position of CEO at GVR raises the issue of just how and when the Board’s Code of Conduct is enforced. Someone passed the three names to the Green Valley News, which then printed them, to the chagrin of some of the people on the board.
You might be surprised to learn that this is not the first violation of the Board’s Code. The previous ones were even more egregious because the Code was even stronger in earlier times. For instance, last year when there was a lot of discussion and at least one vote about the new Pickleball Complex, director Donna Coon did not recuse herself from the discussions or the vote. Ms. Coon is a Pickleball Club member and player.
The following is paragraph 3.2 of the Code that was in force at the time, dated Sept. 25, 2018:
3.2 When the Board is to decide upon an issue, about which a Director has any perceived or potential conflict of interest, including but not limited to, any personal or professional relationship with a business, group, individual or GVR club, that Director shall recuse herself or himself, without comment, from any Board discussions or votes regarding the issue.
There are at least three members of the Pickleball Club on the current Board. Do you think that they will recuse themselves from discussions or votes benefiting their club? Well, to date they have not done so.
When this Board doesn’t like the established rules of open and transparent government as stipulated by the Bylaws, the Corporate Policy Manual, or the Code of Conduct, they do one of two things. Sometimes, they merely ignore them as during the search for a CEO. At other times, they change the rules to fit their needs. The following is paragraph 1 of the current Board Code of Conduct, dated AUG 26, 2020:
1. Directors must act in the best interests of GVR without self-interest or personal bias for or against any individual or group of individuals.
So, you can see how the Code has been watered down so that now it is very weak. Even so, after reading this watered-down version, an honest person would say, “Well, I am a member of the Pickleball Club, so I must recuse myself from this discussion and vote.”
I doubt that this will ever happen with this board.
Royce Fickling, Green Valley