GVR’s plans to refurbish the old Canoa Hills clubhouse began with the purchase of the property for $503,000. The same property had been listed for years at $450,000.
The GVR bylaws say in Article IV Section 5: Open Meetings: All meetings of the Board at which official business of The Corporation is transacted, with the exception of meeting limited to personnel and/or legal matters, shall be open to all members of The Corporation.
No meeting minutes that I can find show that the board approved this purchase in an open meeting. When did the board approve this purchase? Were the directors given the contract in advance of the meeting? Did they hold an open discussion? Have they yet actually seen the contract?
GVR announced the purchase of this property on Oct 16. Who signed this purchase agreement? Is this even a legally executed agreement if the board acted without legal authority? The board didn’t approve payment (from the Initiative Reserve fund) until Nov 13. What kind of issues would this raise with regard to the validity of the title? If the board did act without legal authority does that bring into play ARS 10-3833. Liability for unlawful distributions: “A director who votes for or assents to a distribution made in violation of sections 10-11301 and 10-11302 or the articles of incorporation is personally liable to the corporation for the amount of the distribution”….?
There are more questions. The purchase of the Canoa Hills clubhouse did not include the large parking lot, which was reportedly donated to the GVR Foundation by Tucson businessman Morgan North, also the owner of the clubhouse. What agreements were made between Morgan North, GVR and the Foundation prior to this transaction? And since the GVR Foundation now owns the parking lot through a charitable gift, and is itself a 501(c)3 charity, doesn’t the parking lot, by law, have to be open to the public? Can GVR rent it? Wouldn’t it be a violation of fiduciary responsibility to pay money for something that is legally free? Plus, if the parking lot becomes property of GVR by some unforeseen process, wouldn’t it be prohibitively expensive to secure it for private member use?
It is currently used by the general public as parking for hiking, a place to park cars for sale, and by RV visitors to park overnight. Adding to the complication, does GVR’s plan to rebuild/renovate the clubhouse conform to Pima County’s commercial building codes without including the Foundation’s parking lot in the plan?
Is the Canoa Hills clubhouse plan being handled by the board in a transparent manner and in compliance with the corporation’s governing documents? What does the board plan to do now that some of the questions are being asked?
Steve Wilhelm, Green Valley