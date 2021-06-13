Is it a coincidence that the company, Northwest Healthcare, who has run a busy urgent care in Green Valley for 10-plus years, decided to close it down just months after they open a new hospital nearby with an ER? I think not. Why settle for urgent care profits when you can see many of the same customers in your emergency room because they have no local urgent care to go to.
No doubt the ER profits are considerably greater and there is access to expensive, profitable diagnostic equipment to use and bill for that are not available at an urgent care. I for one have little doubt this was a profit-generating move.
Thanks, Northwest, for leaving Green Valley without a much needed urgent care. I will take my ER needs to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in response.
Martha House
Green Valley