The six committees involved in the impeachment inquiry are the committees on Financial Services, the Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means. There are at least 45 Republican members of Congress serving on those committees. To the best of my knowledge, none of them have missed a hearing.
So why are they holding these hearings in “secret”? They’re not secret. The reason is to prevent the witnesses from synchronizing their respective testimonies. Prosecutors do this routinely. There is no doubt that all of this will be made public in due time.
If there are at least 45 Republicans attending every hearing, why haven’t we heard about what’s going on? The Committee has not yet released that information yet because not all of the witnesses have testified. You may want to take a look at the draft resolution.
Robert Epstein, Green Valley