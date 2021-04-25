The annual celebration of Earth Day leads me to consider what type of world do I want to leave to succeeding generations.
Is it one where global warming leads to continuing massive wildfires, drought, sea level rise and extreme weather events or one where all can thrive in their local environment. If it is the second option we must deal with the climate crisis now. The solution must include many approaches.
According to 3,589 U.S. economists in a statement published in The Wall Street Journal, a climate policy must include a price on carbon with an accompanying dividend distributed to American households. There is a bill in Congress (HR 2307) that includes these points.
I am asking you to write your members of congress, Sens. Sinema and Kelly and Reps. Grijalva and Kirkpatrick, and ask them to support HR 2307 or similar legislation.
Dr. David J Dunham
Tubac