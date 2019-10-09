I couldn’t resist a response to those smug letter-writers who accuse those of us who disagree with their climate change demonstrations of being either ignorant or uncaring.
The “science” of climate change is one of the biggest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the modern world. The so-called science is a mish-mash of hidden and manipulated data and outright lies.
Politicians, actors and other luminaries remind us every day that there are only a few years left to save the planet. I’ll believe it when Al Gore razes his 10,000-square-foot mansion, when Harrison Ford gets rid of his stable of cars and airplanes and when Princes Charles and Harry stop flying themselves and their entourages to climate conferences in their private jets. Whoops! Forgot to mention President Obama’s recent purchase of a home in Martha’s Vineyard. Aren’t the seas about to rise?
To paraphrase my favorite pundit, Glenn Reynolds, “I’ll believe it’s a crisis when those who keep telling me it’s a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis.”
And I do believe in “climate change” — it’s been going on since the earth was formed and no one but our Creator can do anything about it.
Nora Sullivan, Green Valley