I read with interest the opinion pieces by Dinah and Douglas Shumway (“Base climate decisions on data,” Nov. 20) and Paul Taylor (“Data is available for climate decisions,” Nov. 27).
To start, I agree with at least some points both make, but mostly with the Shumways. The data on global temperature and sea level rise are well-established. Satellite and ground station data since the 1970s have established a temperature rise of between 0.18 and 0.36 degrees F per decade, while the numerous climate models sanctioned by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predict approximately 1.5 to 2 times that amount of warming. Similarly, measures sea level data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a long term trend of consistently 0.85 inches per decade with no discernible increase in the rate.
Do these actual rates of temperature and sea level rise mean we should ignore climate change? I say absolutely not, but we and governments need to make rational decisions based on scientific data, not erroneous models or exaggerated claims (remember Al Gore’s claim in 2009 that polar ice would disappear by 2014? Hint: It hasn’t.) To put CO2 emissions in perspective, even if the U.S. were to magically cut CO2 emissions to zero, it would have almost no discernible effect on temperature, because the emissions of countries like China and India are increasing substantially. In my opinion, what’s needed is to invest more in research to develop more practical methods to generate energy with lower CO2 emissions that are economical enough that the aforementioned countries will want to adopt them. I also think Mr. Taylor’s point on nuclear energy is exactly right, and can be effective while the research continues.
So why are the “experts” and media running around with their hair on fire? My guess is the old adage “follow the money.” Politicians are always looking for a new source of public money they can tap, and climate scientists have a gold mine in grants for their work.
Bob Iversen, Green Valley