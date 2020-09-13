I woke up to a red sun, smoke over the mountains and a front-page story in the Green Valley News reporting that this summer set multiple records for high temperatures. Those of us spending the summer here had already felt it and knew it. The paper omitted the connection to climate change in its weather story.
Heat waves, drought, fires and hurricanes are being super-charged by global warming. An update by the U.N. World Meteorological Organization released Sept. 9 reports that the pace of global warming is increasing even faster than scientists had predicted and, “A clear fingerprint of human-induced climate change has been identified on many of these extreme events.”
The solution is to cut the release of greenhouse gas emissions. The climate crisis is knocking on our door and we have limited time to respond. Certainly we cannot waste another four years.
Our country needs sustained action, grounded in climate policy based on science and sound economics. We must lead the world in this critical fight.
Only one presidential candidate and one political party have plans to address the climate crisis. This year I will be a climate voter. I sincerely hope you will join me and Vote Blue.
Connie Aglione, Green Valley