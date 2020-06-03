Is it any wonder that some of our political leaders (and apparently a significant minority of our citizens) are ignorant of the meaning of freedom and liberty? For the last 45 or 50 years, civics has been absent from public school curriculums. We seem to have assumed that knowing how to be a good citizen is something people are born with.
Recent events demonstrate clearly that it isn’t true. Our freedoms are only possible when there is widespread cooperation in our communities. When behavior threatens the well-being of others, it ceases to be liberty and becomes license. It is time to start educating young people in how to be good citizens in a liberal democracy. Maybe then fewer people will fall for the current specious ideas about the nature of freedom.
True freedom in society is not achieved by “doin’ your own thing” or having an arsenal of weapons at hand!
Jack Burks, Green Valley