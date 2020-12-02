It’s unfortunate, but understandable, that many who have lived in this country their entire lives know less about our form of government and citizenship than immigrants who are applying for citizenship (“Citizenship test getting longer and a bit tougher,” Page A7, Nov. 29).
It’s understandable because secondary school courses like civics were tossed out decades ago in favor of what were thought to be more important subjects. The study of computers forced a lot of good courses out of curriculums. While I could probably answer more questions from the U.S. Citizenship Test than some others, I doubt I would pass it without review.
It seems to me that now would be a very good time to emphasize this type of knowledge given so many are so ignorant! Count me in for making this test similar to a written driving test that has to be re-taken periodically.
Lee Dershem, Green Valley