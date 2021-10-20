If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
First, please be aware that some of this letter is tongue-in-cheek.
I’m sure everybody shares this same problem – the ever-increasing, pervasive charitable donation requests that frequently make their way to our mailboxes. It seems there has been an increase in such requests of late, and I feel it corresponds to the death of my wife 12 months ago.
Could it be that like real-life vultures circling over a dead body in the desert, certain charitable organizations home in on the earthly departure of a loved one? Maybe it’s just a coincidence!
Anyway, what irks me the most is that while I don’t think I can be considered a Scrooge or a skinflint – I have actively donated to numerous charities over the years (I’m 79), most often on an annual basis. However, some of these organizations want to make you a monthly donor, apparently not realizing that “annual” means yearly. I have considered sending them letters requesting that I be removed from their mailing list, but that presents another problem: If they comply, they would be denying the USPS much-needed revenue.
So, I guess the answer is simple: keep doing what I’ve been doing and send all non-requested requests to the paper recycle bin.
Now, the tongue-in-cheek part: Maybe the answer to this problem is that when your significant other passes to their eternal reward, don’t tell anyone – keep it a secret and maybe the vultures will not home in on you.
Russ Kessing
Green Valley
