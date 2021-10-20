First, please be aware that some of this letter is tongue-in-cheek.

I’m sure everybody shares this same problem – the ever-increasing, pervasive charitable donation requests that frequently make their way to our mailboxes. It seems there has been an increase in such requests of late, and I feel it corresponds to the death of my wife 12 months ago.

Could it be that like real-life vultures circling over a dead body in the desert, certain charitable organizations home in on the earthly departure of a loved one? Maybe it’s just a coincidence!

Anyway, what irks me the most is that while I don’t think I can be considered a Scrooge or a skinflint – I have actively donated to numerous charities over the years (I’m 79), most often on an annual basis. However, some of these organizations want to make you a monthly donor, apparently not realizing that “annual” means yearly. I have considered sending them letters requesting that I be removed from their mailing list, but that presents another problem: If they comply, they would be denying the USPS much-needed revenue.

So, I guess the answer is simple: keep doing what I’ve been doing and send all non-requested requests to the paper recycle bin.

Now, the tongue-in-cheek part: Maybe the answer to this problem is that when your significant other passes to their eternal reward, don’t tell anyone – keep it a secret and maybe the vultures will not home in on you.

Russ Kessing

Green Valley

