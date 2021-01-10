In the historic Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Green Valley played a significant, if ignoble, role.
At the time of the attack, the Senate was debating an objection to the integrity of the vote of Arizona, despite its integrity having been endorsed by the GOP Arizona governor and Secretary of State.
One of the very few Arizona officials who voted, with zero evidence, against the integrity of our vote was Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy, who represents Green Valley.
“Since our canvass at the county level is sent on to the state level, which is then sent on to the national level, even though Pima County plays a small part in the greater whole it still plays a part in the entire process,” Christy told the Green Valley News. “Consequently, if one piece of the puzzle is not sanctioned and not certified, then the entire puzzle is not sanctioned or certified. And that’s why I voted against the canvass in Pima County.”
Congratulations Steve.
Rick Cendo, Green Valley