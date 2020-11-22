I was very distressed to read that Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy voted against certifying Pima County’s voting results (“Election results OK’d without 2 GOP votes,” Page A1, Nov. 18).
He was quoted as saying that there are strong indications of irregularities and fraud at all levels of the electoral process. The only fraud is the one being perpetrated by the Republican Party delegitimizing the 2020 election. Christy has clearly fallen in line with his party. There is no evidence of any meaningful voter irregularity in Arizona or elsewhere in the country.
There are currently attempts to slow down states’ certification processes and perhaps overturn the voters’ clear choice in their election of Joe Biden as president. If Christy truly believes there is widespread election fraud he has drunk the Kool-aid. If he is being cynically political, that is also very sad and dangerous. His vote serves to undermine voter confidence in our electoral system. It will also undermine confidence in our new president and our government.
Statements and votes such as his add fuel to the fire of violent speech and the possibility of violent acts, which of course, I pray do not occur. He must know of the recent threats against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and her family. These threats are a direct product of the lies about the 2020 electoral process being told by the Republican Party which Christy is helping to perpetuate.
Christy’s vote and statements, as well as those of other Republican office holders and officials, which attempt to overturn the will of the nation’s electorate are among the most egregious and unpatriotic I have witnessed in my adult life as a voter. He may be my elected county representative but he is not representing me. In fact it seems he would be happy to disenfranchise me of my right to have my vote counted. Shame on him.
Connie Aglione, Green Valley