On Nov. 18, the Green Valley News reported that county supervisor Steve Christy believes that election results in Pima County may be corrupted by “irregularities and possible fraud.” Really, Steve? Are you saying this because you genuinely believe it, or are you hoping to ingratiate yourself with Trump’s followers, thereby making an investment in your next election’s prospects?
Questioning the integrity of the county’s vote and election procedures is one of the most destructive and irresponsible things you can do. It almost rises to the level of denying the effect human activity has on climate change, which you’ve been known to do. Still, you could have said something even worse, such as an international gang of pedophiles stole ballots for Trump and smuggled them into Venezuela where George Soros locked them away in a bunker 1,000 meters beneath his secret enclave which is guarded by Cuban special forces and protected by an invisible dome of Wakanda’s finest Vibranium.
Hold on to your tinfoil hats and count the days until this tale appears in the right-wing media.
Fred D’Angelo, Green Valley