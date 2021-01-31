The Salvation Army, Esther Corrales, Jose Corrales, Yuni Domerofski and the Advisory Council would like to thank our wonderful sponsors and our community for making the Christmas toy drive possible. With their generous donation of toys and money, we helped 354 children in Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado and Arivaca.
Big thank you to: Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Green Valley substation, KGVY radio, Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun, Green Valley Fire District, Freeport-McMoran, Bealls, Walmart, Santa Cruz Valley Methodist Church, Green Valley Methodist Church, Saint Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, White Elephant, Valle Verde Rotary Club, Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, La Canoa Lions Club, Robson Communities, Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, Evangelical Free Church and Sue Woodward/Woodward Investments L.L.C.
Esther and Jose Corrales, Salvation Army Green Valley