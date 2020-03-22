Kent Blumenthal has been an awesome GVR executive director, and GVR has become a truly outstanding organization under his dynamic leadership. At a minimum, he should be re-instated as our ED.
The board members who perpetrated his departure must be held accountable. We have had a second home in Green Valley for 16 years, and watched the decline of GVR under the leadership of the last three EDs. The best thing GVR leadership did to change this decline and bring the organization into the 21st century was to hire this amazing man!
Now that we are going to be full-time residents, we dread what might happen to GVR if these same board members are involved in any way choosing Dr. Blumenthal’s replacement.
Peggy Crowther, Green Valley