The Biden Administration reportedly may give cash awards to immigrant families separated at our southern border by Trump policies.
This news has sparked a backlash by some conservative commentators, who describe the plan as “rewarding” illegal immigration and even “incentivizing” further immigration. This is a dishonest claim.
The Trump administration, under a “zero tolerance” policy, took more than 5,500 children from their parents, who were then prosecuted, and sent the kids to U.S. shelters. Many of the adults were deported, and many of the families haven’t been reunited. Indeed, Trump officials evidently did little to keep track of the kids.
So now, Biden officials are negotiating with lawyers representing many of the families. Compensation could reach up to $450,000 a person and access to counseling. Why would the White House do this? The reasons are both moral and practical. Moral, because the U.S. government traumatized thousands of parents and children by separating them for months or years. Practical, because if the White House doesn’t settle with the families, jury trials could well award them far more generous compensation.
Outrage over the family separations was bipartisan, with Americans opposed to that policy by nearly 2 to 1. Conservatives’ attempts to mischaracterize the proposed compensation is nakedly partisan. And it’s despicable.
