I want to express my appreciation to the Walmart management and staff. My and I went grocery shopping Saturday morning and were greeted at the grocery entrance by a group of staff members offering sanitized carts. Most sections were well stocked and we found most of the items on our list. We chose self-checkout and the attendant greeted us at the entrance and pointed out the open registers, explaining that all were not in service to allow for social distancing.
Thanks, Walmart, for making us feel safe and valued.
Lee Curtis, Green Valley