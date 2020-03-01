I want to thank Eric Sullwold for his Feb. 23 Letter to the Editor, “Time to Give Back.” In it, he extolls volunteerism and laments that our generation does not volunteer on the same level as our parents and grandparents.
While I would not argue with Mr. Sullwold, I do maintain that we volunteer differently than previous generations. I have had the pleasure of living and volunteering in Green Valley for almost 25 years, and have been involved in volunteerism even longer.
Today’s volunteers do so differently, but not necessarily less. They volunteer to meet people and to expand their horizons. They look for flexible volunteer opportunities where they can do meaningful work that utilizes their experience and expertise. They see volunteering as a way to learn new skills or to share what they know. Today’s volunteers want to make a difference and to help their community. They are passionate about issues and causes.
For almost 20 years, the volunteers at the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse have matched volunteers with volunteer opportunities. Our vision is to promote volunteerism as an essential community resource. We work with over 100 Partner agencies in Southern Arizona to make a difference in the lives of children, adults, seniors and, often, the volunteers themselves!
For more information about the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse, visit our website at gvsvolunteering.org. Call for an appointment with one of our volunteers to learn more about current opportunities. Our phone number is 625-1150, extension 108. We are located in the Friends in Deed building, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde.
Joyce Finkelstein, Executive Director
Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse