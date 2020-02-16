Thank you for printing the article in the Feb. issue about Mia Lee Cooper and the Parkinson’s exercise class that she leads. Currently, exercise is the only thing that possibly slows the progression of the disease. The high attendance at the class is a credit to Mia’s cheerful and caring personality.
Though not mentioned in the article, the class is provided by the Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley for its members. The support group does not charge dues and i able to offer the free class because of a grant from the White Elephant.
Charlene Ostlund, president
Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley