Eileen MacLaren, in her Letter to the Editor (Sept.30) wrote that she had seen this statement by Wayne Root: “Biden is just a placeholder, a brand name at the top of the ticket to scam voters.” Having no idea who Wayne Root is, I Googled his name and learned that he is a radio host somewhere and a conspiracy theorist! Not someone I would go to for factual information. A Google search is a quick way to check out the person who has made a statement regarding something you care about.
Judith Holley, Green Valley