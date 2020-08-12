Last week, we were stopped on Continental Road by a nice man on an electric bike. He pulled out his wallet and handed us a Culver’s restaurant gift card and expressed his thanks to us for daily picking up trash on our Green Valley streets.
This is truly an act of kindness from a person we did not know even though we live in the same subdivision.
So, “thank you,” Chuck, for your kind gesture which is so welcomed in a time when there is so much negativity to often read in the Letters to the Editor.
Norma and Jerry Marrion, Green Valley