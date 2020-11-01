In response to the Oct. 28 editorial, we would like our fellow GVR members to consider some other points of view (“GVR: No interest in your thoughts,” Page A6).
First, on the advice from the search firm and agreement with GVR, all applicants were informed that their names would not be disclosed during the selection process. This was done to protect them from having their employer find out that they were interested in the position. If they were not selected and their employe became aware, they could face retaliation for considering a new position. Sadly, we are aware of good quality professionals who faced some fairly unpleasant situations for just having been named a finalist for a position.
Second, in the past when finals names became known, the GVR membership could ask questions by attending public forums. Did this result in a better candidate being selected? Look at what has happened to the past four or so CEOs. One was hung in effigy and three were fired or retired (?) because certain members got elected to the GVR board. So what was accomplished by including the members in public forums?
Blaine Nisson & Stan Riddle, Past GVR presidents