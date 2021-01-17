The Inauguration Day celebration rally previously planned by the alliance4action group has been canceled due to concerns for the safety of participants.
Instead, we urge everyone to join with us in celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by contributing to Feed the People, our campaign to assist food banks. Please consider donating shelf-stable, protein-rich foods or making a monetary donation to a food bank of your choice. Food banks all over our nation are struggling to serve unprecedented numbers of clients due to the COVID pandemic and the policies of the current administration. Please join us.
Our area food banks include the Sahuarita Food Bank (sahuaritafoodbank.org) as well as the Green Valley and Amado Food Banks. The Green Valley and Amado Food Banks are under the umbrella of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (communityfoodbank.org), while the Sahuarita Food Bank is an independent organization.
Their websites will provide information on the best way to make contributions.
Maggie Sievers and Ann Striker, Green Valley