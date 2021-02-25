I don’t know the difference between the two “GVR blocks,” and honestly, couldn’t care less. Since they were formed, I’ve been totally disgusted by the public whining on the part of both groups and of GVR members in general. I am particularly fed up with that of the winter residents who do not realize that they are the sun and the rest of us are the moon. I’m tired of the us-versus-them mentality. As a year-round GVR member of 15 years, I feel the need to let my neighbors and the candidates know on what criteria I have decided to cast my vote/s.
The biggest complaints about the current board have been about communication; therefore, I have immediately disqualified every candidate who was unable to articulate their views, coherently with well-formed sentences.
I will absolutely not vote for the candidate of total and abject grievance who used a racial slur. The promulgation of that term has resulted in hundreds of hate crimes directed toward American citizens of Asian ancestry, including my cousin of Japanese descent and her granddaughter. There is no room for race baiting or dog-whistle racism here.
I will not vote for anyone who possesses a lack of imagination. The problems faced by GVR can only be solved by non-linear thinkers. Primarily based on the above, I have narrowed the list to one person. I will cast my vote for her.
And here’s a tip for every candidate: if there’s a law or rule you deem to be unjust or not in the best interests of the members, don’t hide behind it, fight like hell to change it. We deserve nothing less.
Laurie Cirrincione, Green Valley