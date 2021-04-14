Those equating “election integrity” with making it more difficult to vote appear never to have cast a vote themselves. Incredibly, they think it is not only possible but probable that a ballot mailed to a citizen legally registered as a Democrat or an Independent can somehow be duplicated in the thousands and cast only for a non-Republican presidential candidate.
Do they not realize all Arizona ballots returned by mail or cast in person are subject to signature verification? Do they not understand that if the signature doesn’t match, the voter’s phone number is on the ballot for the elections people to call and verify? Do they actually believe voting machine software can be manipulated to change a vote from one candidate to another, but only in the precincts where their candidate lost? Don’t they realize a covert operation of such complexity would involve hundreds of poll volunteers at the precinct level where both parties are represented?
Yet more than five months after a free and fair election, they have zero evidence of widespread fraud. Wow. Maybe they should just stand on the street corner and wave flags until the rest of us believe their lies. Sure. That oughta do it.
Greg Knowles
Green Valley