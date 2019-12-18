There is a channel that occasionally airs a show called “Fear Thy Neighbor.” From some of the comments in the paper these days this appears to be the case. If you do not like the results of the election, or downright hate them, that is your right; resorting to violence or threats is not your right. The vitriol and hate being expressed does nothing but continue to inflame the situation. Saying, “The other side is doing it, too,” does not make any of it right. Vote the man out of office if you can, and hope that the losers are more tolerant that you have been.
As to “white, racist, homophobes” being the reason Mr. Trump is president, please remember that President Obama could not, and was not, elected by only the ethnic vote. There had to be a lot of us “white racists” voting for him.
I believe President Trump is there because the two parties did not serve us well with the choices they gave us.
Give it a rest, and for the sake of all of us, try to be civil to your neighbor who does not agree with you on this or any other matter.
Norene Mallory, Green Valley