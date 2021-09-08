If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Congratulations on running the cartoon Sept. 1 lumping ISIS, the Taliban, The Proud Boys, MAGA, Trump, the Confederate flag, and the Insurrection Shaman together. It was right on target.
In the ‘toon, three guys with beards and turbans were saying, “We despise women, human rights, voting and democracy.” Another dumb-looking guy in a MAGA shirt is looking at them saying, “You’re our inspiration.” Apparently Rick White was so annoyed by the cartoon that he demanded you apologize for running it. He went on to deny that Trump supporters support the Proud Boys and their ilk and that legitimate conservative groups do not engage in violent acts. I hate to break the news but conservatives have long ago lost control of the Republican Party. Those that remain have been drummed out or face the full wrath of the base.
The new radicalized Republican Party has tried to violently overthrow the government in the Jan. 6 insurrection, voted to ignore the results of the presidential election, encouraged people to reject vaccinations in the middle of a pandemic, cheered on as Texas has put a bounty on women getting abortions after six weeks, and passed laws that restrict the right to vote. So, yes, the cartoon absolutely depicts what is happening to the Republicans. It ain’t your grandfathers’ party any more.