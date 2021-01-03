Regarding GVR’s purchase of the Canoa Hills clubhouse, there is a consideration that hasn’t been mentioned. The large parking lot at the property is used by many residents who walk Pima County’s Canoa Trails park. If GVR had purchased the parking lot outright, GVR would be facing two choices, both highly undesirable. One choice would be to allow people who are not GVR members to park there, putting GVR in the position of allowing non-members to use GVR property, which is generally opposed by members. The second choice would be to prohibit non-members from parking while using the park. This would result in three outcomes: illegal parking in the lot; vehicles to parking in the adjacent HOAs (upsetting neighbors); or parking on Camino del Sol, which lacks adequate shoulder parking. GVR crafted an elegant solution by purchasing the clubhouse at a premium, with the agreement that the seller, Borderland Investments, donate the parking lot to the GVR Foundation. GVR will pay a fee to the Foundation, which is used for the benefit of the Green Valley community, including the GVR Member Assistance Program. GVR’s purpose, as defined in the Articles of Incorporation, includes “sponsorship of cultural and civic activities for its members and other persons and groups within the community of Green Valley.”
To those concerned about the appraisal: it is irrelevant. Since no bank financing is involved, the value is the amount for which the seller will sell and the buyer will buy.
Nina Campfield, Green Valley