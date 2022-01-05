If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In a Dec. 29 letter to the editor, “We’ll speak out,” Gail Vanderhoof states that the “controlling faction” foul[ed] up by overpaying in a secretive deal for the old golf clubhouse.”
In fact, at an open regular session of the GVR Board on Nov. 13, 2020, meeting minutes record that purchase of the former Canoa clubhouse, with support of then-board member Vanderhoof, was approved unanimously.
As president of the Friends of GVR, associated with several current directors and four candidates in the February GVR election, our mission is to recruit and support ethical leaders, and believe we are obliged to respond to misstatements that appear in the newspaper or other public media.
Kris Servais
Green Valley
Editor’s note: According to Gail Vanderhoof, a deal was signed by then-GVR President Don Weaver on Oct. 12, 2020, without the board’s knowledge to buy the Canoa Clubhouse and not the adjacent big parking lot.
On Oct. 16, the board voted in executive session to approve that deal, which had already been signed. Vanderhoof said the board was not told the price of the clubhouse or that the deal involved the large parking being donated to the GVR Foundation by the developer until after it closed.
Vanderhoof said the board had been led to believe they were approving a deal put forth by the Planning and Evaluation Committee, which had recommended purchase of both properties — not just one. Vanderhoof said the board never would have approved dividing the properties because the clubhouse is worthless without the parking lot.
