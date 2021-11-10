If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I write in response to the Sierra Vista Herald editorial republished in the Green Valley News Oct. 31 (“Governor candidates are already at rock bottom).
It is disappointing the editorial board mischaracterized my policy positions in the first place, but I appreciate this opportunity to clarify my beliefs, backed up by a years-long proven record that Arizonans need in their next governor.
First, it became clear long ago that the debate over keeping schools locked-down was being influenced more by politics than science. Records obtained by Americans for Public Trust reveal that the CDC altered re-opening guidance in Feb. 2021 due to pressure from the teachers union. That is wrong.
I said at the LD15 panel, “If you don’t come to work, you don’t have a job,” because I believe teachers should adhere to the same common-sense rules as everyone else in our economy. Virtual-only learning has hurt, not helped, our kids.
Second, the editorial claims I “warned that FBI agents might begin attending school board meetings to identify ‘terrorists.’ ”
In reality, it was the National School Boards Association that compared school board meetings to “a form of domestic terrorism” and called on the “resources” of the FBI to stop them. I wrote a letter criticizing the NSBA for doing so on Oct. 18, and four days later the group apologized and retracted.
Although the Herald’s editorial used variations of the word “extremism” four times, there is nothing extreme about keeping schools open and protecting parents’ rights to engage their local school boards.
