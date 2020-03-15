I can understand why athletic events are closed to spectators, but I’m generally not on board with canceling the events themselves.
Athletes often put their lives on hold to train for certain events. They train to give their peak performances at the time of that championship. As we all know, age is a factor in optimum ability. Time is also a factor in a high school or collegiate competition. They only have three or four years to do it. It takes an athlete at least nine months to train for peak performance at a single event.
This reminds me of Jimmy Carter’s decision to not participate in the 1980 Olympic Games for political reasons. What did the athletes get? A day at the White House... I think it should be the athletes’ decision to compete or not.
Joe Thielman, Amado