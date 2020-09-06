As a young minister serving my first church, I was asked to conduct a funeral service for a man from the community was a very unlikable and selfish person. In the eulogy, I made every effort to be positive and look for his good qualities.
After the service one of my wise, older members told me a story about a man named Bill, who felt obligated to attend the funeral service of George, a very self-centered, selfish, judgmental and vindictive neighbor. During the eulogy, the minister said so many complimentary things about George that Bill stood up, walked up to the front of the funeral parlor and stood staring into the open casket. The minister stopped his eulogy and asked Bill what he was doing. Bill said, “I had to make sure I was attending the correct funeral, because your description of George certainly didn’t describe the man I knew.”
That is exactly how I felt while watching and listening to the speakers at the Republican National Convention. The wonderful things they had to say about Donald Trump in no way described the Donald Trump that I had observed both before and after his election.
As a retired minister and a retired certified counselor, there is absolutely no way that I could, in good conscience, vote for a man who is so lacking in compassion, integrity and good judgment as Donald Trump. However, this is my opinion about the man, and does not reflect my opinions about the platform of the Republican Party. In my opinion, Donald trump is a narcissist who bullies his staff, who honestly believes that he knows better than everyone else, and who labels those who disagree with him as stupid and unpatriotic. In my opinion, he is a loose canon and a danger and discredit to our country. This is only my opinion, but I suggest you also listen to his former staff and members of his own family.
I am rarely this negative about anyone, but at this time in our history I cannot be silent.
Rev. Wally Mohr, Green Valley