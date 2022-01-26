If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Actions speak louder than words. It is expected the GVR Board is going to have an Executive Session on Wednesday (Jan. 26) to discuss what discipline, if any, they will impose onto Director Nina Campfield. After a third-party investigation had the opinion that Campfield did violate the CPM Code of Conduct, the board is left to decide what to do. There are several possibilities: written admonishment, removal from office, public censure, request for her resignation, or election to recall the director.
The video released by Green Valley News was available for viewing and did show Campfield’s behavior was inappropriate. No GVR member should be treated this way, not now and never again. So the big question will be, can the directors think independently and take appropriate action, or think as a controlled group and be too afraid to issue discipline?
Since the incident, there have been several members voice concern about Campfield’s past and present behavior. Now is the time to do something about it. GVR members will be watching closely after the executive session to see if action was taken. All members should note there are four sitting directors up for re-election in February. Directors Gallegos, McIntosh, Zelenak and Griffin. Zelenak was in the same meeting when Campfield yelled at a member and did nothing to stop her outburst and mistreatment of the GVR member. Additionally, Zelenak attempted to interfere with the third-party investigation, and there was a subsequent complaint filed against him which has not been resolved.
GVR Board, it is time to represent the members as a whole, as you were elected to do so, and take action. Board, vote carefully and vote like your position to remain on the board relies on it. Elections are right around the corner.
To all GVR members, if Campfield is not disciplined, now will be time to take action and vote accordingly. Vote in new directors to remove those unwilling to do the right thing.
