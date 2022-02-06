If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
While looking through the paper this week I saw that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has $16 million in his campaign account. Since he will not be running for office anytime soon he can do anything he wants to with “his money.”
I have been seeing a lot of commercials for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. But, as with Cuomo, she is not running for office for quite some time. So two questions occurred to me. Why all those commercials? Where did the money come from to pay for said commercials? We gave to her last campaign, but I doubt if she could raise a dime from Democratic donors. So where do you think this money comes from?
What the senator is doing is to gather money from her Republican friends for services rendered and since she can’t run again as a Democrat she’ll retire with her ill-gotten gains and live happily ever after.
If I’m wrong open up the books show us where you are getting the money from. I’d be glad to offer a humble apology.
