After reading Friends of GVR President Kris Servais’ “In My View” article (“Hillyer’s opinion and truth aren’t the same,” Feb. 16), I feel compelled to clarify a couple of points.
Ms. Servais writes that the term “annual budget” was intended to mean both the operating budget and the capital budget. She also writes that the Corporate Policy Manual (CPM) reflects this opinion and therefore the bylaws need to be changed to conform with the CPM.
The bylaw article in question including the term “annual budget” has been in the bylaws since as early as 1985 (Article VIII, Section 2,). Section 1. C. (Powers and Duties of the Board) of the same article of the 1985 bylaws provides “to establish membership dues and an operating budget”. The language in Section 2, which is relevant here, was never intended to include “capital budget” and has never been changed. Whoever gave this opinion apparently did not do their research.
Also, Ms. Servais does not understand the hierarchy of corporate documents. The CPM is an internal GVR Board document that has been and can be changed and amended by various Boards more often than Ivanka Trump changes shoes. Bylaws are required by law and can only be amended by the members. You don’t amend the bylaws to conform with the CPM, the CPM must conform with the bylaws.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone