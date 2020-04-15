Warren Buffett made a most interesting comment in the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual report.
I quote: “In 2019, Berkshire sent $3.6 billion to the U.S. Treasury to pay its current income tax. The U.S. government collected $243 billion from corporate income tax payments during the same period. From these statistics, you can take pride that your company delivered 1.5% of the federal taxes paid by all of corporate America.”
In 2019, corporate profits totaled between $7 to $8 trillion.
In 2019, S&P 500 corporations bought back $729 billion of their stock.
In 2018, the median pay of corporate CEOs was $12.4 million.
In the 2020 coronavirus stimulus package, corporations will receive $500 billion.
Free enterprise is wonderful for some.
Richard Duchaine, Green Valley