Alexander Hamilton wrote in “Plublis” (#33, The Federalist) about allowing changes to the Constitution and future contingencies to it. Here is a paramount reason why justices and legislators ought always to consider the intent of the authors of the Constitution rather than interpret for themselves after consulting their own preferences and intentions.
The corruption and usurpations by the states or by the central government could only be defended against for so long as the citizens understood their rights under the Constitution and remained prepared to defend those rights. Are we ready to defend those rights? Time will tell, but how much time do we have?
Jerry Marrion, Sahuarita