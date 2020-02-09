This past Jan. 31, an article was published in The New York Times about how patients are put at risk at under staffed and extremely busy chain pharmacies. The article could have been about the chain and grocery store pharmacies here in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
It is not unusual for there to be long lines and extended waits for prescriptions to be filled. The pharmacists are under constant pressure from some patients who experience quick service at fast food restaurants and do not appreciate that each prescription is different and requires several steps and checks to complete. Added to the pharmacist’s burden is interruptions to deal with multiple insurance companies, tend the drive-through, phone calls , giving immunization injections, answering metrics information from corporate headquarters, counseling patients (which is most important) to mention a few duties. Believe it or not pharmacists are allowed to have bathroom and lunch breaks-- but are often skipped.
The Times article continues: “In letters to state regulatory boards and interviews with The New York Times, many pharmacists at companies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens describe understaffed and chaotic workplaces where they said it had become difficult to perform their jobs safely, putting the public at risk of medication errors.”
To make things go better at your pharmacy, request refills a couple of days in advance. Also allow a few hours for new prescription to be filled. When picking up prescriptions it is a good idea to open the bag and check the names on the labels and to open the containers on refills to be sure you recognize the medicine. Despite long lines and wait times, take a few final minutes for a pharmacist consultation on all new prescriptions --you will likely learn some important information. Lastly, let the pharmacists know how much you appreciate their important service.
David E. Bailey, Green Valley