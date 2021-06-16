I have been working on being socially aware. How about you? Now there is such a movement as “cancel culture”! Now someone gets ostracized or worse if they say something insensitive ....something not “woke.” All determined by what must be the “cancel culture” police. It has been compared to a “Medieval mob looking for someone to burn.”
Nobody appears immune to “woke” politics. It doesn’t appear to matter how long ago a person made an irredeemable “offensive” comment, or how passionate their apologies are, the “cancel culture” police take no prisoners. Not surprisingly, the “cancer culture” police direct penalty politically, that is, if one says something too conservative, they will find and punish you. Hard to imagine we are now living in a country where one is judged by a “police unit” disguised, however, able to inflict punishment and ruin lives.
In New Jersey, a school board voted to exclude the name of the holiday on the calendar as some may offend, and instead simply list the date as “day off.” No listing of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, etc. as such.
You may not know some of these but they represent the most recent casualties of the “cancel culture” police. Mike Lindell, My Pillow; Chris Harrison, longtime host of “The Bachelor”; J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter; and Goya Foods. Young people who may have written something years ago are being singled out and their lives ruined.
Ah, and then we have “Critical Race Theory.” A liberal progressive idea that proponents say can increase racial equity. Opponents, including many teachers, say it creates “a hostile culture of conformity and fear… causing male and white students to believe they are “oppressors.”
Young people today are having to cope with the “woke,” “cancel culture” and the enforcers of the “critical race theory,” and of course the “melanin.”
I think we need to start building asylums large enough to house those who seem to have fallen off the edge of sanity and are hell bent to take us with them.
John Fanning
Green Valley