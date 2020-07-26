China, Iran and North Korea probably can’t wait to see if Donald Trump wins the November election. If he doesn’t, China possibly feels it can continue its aggressive mistreatment of us with sky-high tariffs; Iran probably hopes it can continue its nuclear program; and North Korea will be laughing, knowing that if we don’t like law officers now, we’re in for a shock when we see what we get under socialism.
A Joe Biden win may continue the previous administration’s apologies to some nations for being what we are. We came to this country determined to never be bossed around, to establish our own culture, and obey laws we felt were reasonable. Now the things that define us as “us” are under attack. Even the statues of slave owners, if left standing, speak to us of what we were, and give us lessons about what to be.
We should have been teaching our young how important these things are, if we are to keep our sense of self. Our ancestors are laughing at us.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley