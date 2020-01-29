Earlier this month I attended a GVR workshop at the East Center featuring a presentation by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Needless to say, given the complexities of life in this day and age, the auditorium was packed.
BPA Agent Mark Gerrish and BPA Agent Njahgemeya Kuxi-Ra, assigned to community “outreach duties” in this area, showed a video, explained their role and mission as it relates to border security, and fielded a variety of questions from attendees.
After the presentation, which was excellent, they drew a round of applause and both agents then answered dozens of questions.
I’d like to thank the U.S. Border Patrol and both officers plus GVR for this informative and timely presentation. It’s my understanding that more workshops of this nature are planned and I strongly urge your readers to attend the next time this type of opportunity develops.
James T. McBride, Green Valley