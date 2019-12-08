Watch the video that Pro Publica published, thank God, that they obtained via an FOIA request, which shows the death of Carlos Hernández while in Border Patrol custody.
I’ll wait.
Now tell me how this makes America great. Tell me how this isn’t just another version of Hitler’s gas chambers. Tell me why it’s so outrageous that Barron Trump’s name was mentioned in impeachment hearings but this innocent boy’s lonely, painful death is just another day in America.
I am so ashamed. Are you?
Kathleen Stocker, Green Valley