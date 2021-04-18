In his April 11 letter, Mr. Ron Ellis notes events that have happened along our 2,000-mile border and wonders why the media is “smothering them.” I am aware of all of the mentioned incidents from mainstream media and social media. What needs better coverage is the backgrounds of the incidents.
The border surge began before Biden was in office. No invitation was issued but desperate folks assumed and were told lies by cartel coyotes whose interest is money. The cartel’s income increases as the barriers to migration increase.
The boy who was in the desert was kidnapped by cartel with his mom in Mexico, his family was extorted and unable to pay all. So the boy was released in the U.S.
Now is the dilemma — is it right to send this 10 year old back alone as was done previously? Or must we protect him from more crime and trauma if he is returned? I choose protection of children alone. If there was a better way with more personnel to accept, process and decide asylum cases, it could cut the cartel out of the picture.
We would all like to see this end, but that will take much work at the source of the migration.
Last point: The COVID-19 infection rate among migrants matches ours in Arizona and is less than at least 10 other states.
Barb Lemmon
Green Valley