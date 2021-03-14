Men, women and children who cross the Mexico/U.S. border under cover of darkness have been given a bad rap in recent years. Yes, border crossing is a complicated and contentious issue. All I can do is offer a bit of my personal experiences with “crossers.”
For three decades I had a horse and sheep ranch in Patagonia, 15 miles north of the Mexican border. Over the years, I saw many crossers, usually at night, as they followed the river bed that ran through my property.
After my husband died, I lived alone for six years. During that time I experienced nothing more than a kind of friendship from the crossers. A friendship of help and caring.
I was a school administrator by day and would return home to find — often to my amazement — a broken fence that had been repaired, a barn roof nailed down from wind damage, and always my water hoses shut off after they had been used. Sometimes the stock would have been fed and the barn door locked.
In return I would leave bottled drinking water and some small amounts of food or sweets. Some, but not all, of my fellow ranchers followed suit.
So please be patient and understanding if you witness “crossers” as they follow the utility poles in small groups. If you had lived where they are coming from, victims of abject poverty as well as drug gangs, what would you have done?
Marilyn Jameson, Green Valley