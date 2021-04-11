Why is the majority of our media outlets smothering what is really going on at our border? I watch all the major news programs. What I find is the usual suspects CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC are doing their best to cover for President Biden and Vice President Harris. The aforementioned outlets are filling air time with COVID-19 news (getting better all the time) and the Derek Chauvin trial, and, oh yes, the Georgia voting law. You know the one on Jim Crow steroids. Why no outrage over media blackout?
Joe Biden invited these people to come and, by gosh, they did. This administration has actual blood on their hands. Have you seen the video of the little girls 3 and 5 years old being dropped from a 14-foot fence and then abandoned in the desert. Have you heard about the 10-year-old little boy abandoned in the desert by the coyotes and saved by the Border Patrol. Have you seen or heard about the 9-year-old who’s father drowned in the river while they were trying to cross?
If you are a faithful viewer of the usual suspects in the media you may not be aware of some real facts surrounding this crisis. Cartels are making millions smuggling human beings, victims are sexually assaulted. If these crossers can’t keep up they abandon and /or kill them. Drugs coming across at skyrocketing rates. People have been caught that are on the Terrorist Watch List; 10 percent of crossers are infected with Covid Virus. These are facts straight from the Border Patrol.
Biden appointed Harris to take charge of this “challenge,” saying she was the most qualified person for the job. Harris has been quoted as saying that ICE is just like the KKK so she may not have the clearest eye on this issue. She has not visited the border or any of the so-called triangle countries as of yet and it appears she has no immediate plans to do so. She was appointed two weeks ago. As a matter of fact what is she doing? She has said or done nothing on this issue to date and the numbers keep piling up.
Donald Trump left the Biden administration the most secure border in 25 years. This is Biden’s disaster and he owns it.
Ron Ellis
Green Valley