Just a comment on the death of our Border Patrol agent (“Border Patrol agent dies after apparent fall,” Page A5, Oct. 9). What a tragedy and our thoughts go out to his family.
I wanted to mention I noticed that the article said immigrants, not illegal immigrants, which I’m sure is who set off the sensor. Why aren’t these illegal immigrants being held accountable for the death of this agent? Their illegal and criminal actions attributed to the death of that agent. U.S. citizens are held accountable when they commit a crime and a responding officer gets hurt dealing with the act.
These officers and agents put their lives on the line every day and we should demand justice for them when they are hurt or killed. Maybe standing on the corner in Green Valley demanding justice for our law enforcement would be more productive and the right thing to do.
B. Williams, Green Valley