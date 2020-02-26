The recent Fleetwood Mac Tribute concert at the GVR West Center was a wonderful event by a very talented group. Unfortunately, the evening was spoiled by a person behind us who, after bringing a bottle with him and mixing drinks for his group of four, began shouting song requests between numbers, yelling the same song title at least four or five times.
Then he decided it was funny to yell “Green Valley” between numbers. It got to the point where the lead singer had to stop and call out the person shouting, pointing out that we all knew where we were and telling him in a very nice way to stop it. But this person was either too drunk or too stupid to realize this and instead apparently took it as a compliment and continued with the “Green Valley” shouts several more times.
It’s too bad that some people have to go to an event and then try to call attention to themselves and spoil it for others And it’s a good example of why people who can’t handle their liquor should not drink in public.
Jerome Hoikka, Green Valley